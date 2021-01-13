Share:

MULTAN - Five people were injured in a clash between two groups of farmers over canal water at Adda Mahay Wala Old Shujabad Road, Rescuers said on Tuesday.

Guns and axes were freely used during the clash, it was said. Injured persons included as Juman Ali s/o Attar Ali, 37, Ghulam Hussain s/o Allah Ditta, 40, Muhammad Nisar s/o Manzoor Hussain, 20, Muhammad Ajmal son of Allah Ditta, 18 and Nisar son of Allah Ditta were shifted at surgery ward of Nishtar hospital for medical treatment here. Local police started investigation after registering FIRs against accused persons of the both groups.

Shelter Home shifted to new building at General Bus

District administration on Tuesday shifted “Panahgah” (Shelter Home) in a new building at General Bus Stand here. According to official sources, the new building was established at police picket at the Bus Terminal. However, the police office will be shifted to another building.

The officials started renovation of the newly acquired vast building and the Waste Management Company also started cleanliness around the Panahgah. According to Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, the newly acquired building will be one of the best Panagah in the province. Khattak remarked that the residents would avail best possible facilities in the new Panahgah building.

Action ordered against pharmacies operating without qualified persons

Pharmacies being operated without qualified persons would not be allowed to carry on further business, DC Amir Khatak stated this while presiding over meeting of Drugs Quality Control Board here Tuesday.

As many as 35 cases of medical stores pertaining to drugs rules’ violation were put up in the meeting, with majority of them moved forward to Drug Court. Amar Khatak directed drugs stores owners to purchase and sell medicines of approved pharmaceutical companies only. He instructed drugs authorities to take action against medical stores which weren’t caring of cold chain or least preserving standard temperature required for medicines. He also sought action against the store’s owner found selling expired drugs to customers. No concession would be given to the drug store owner who would charge extra money against retail price printed on the drugs item, he concluded.