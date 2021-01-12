Share:

islamabad-She recently became a new mom, and is showing sincere appreciation for her own mother on a special day. Gigi Hadid took to Instagram recently for the occasion of her mother Yolanda Hadid’s 57th birthday.

The model, 25, posted an adorable photo of the mother-daughter pair smiling, and captioned it with a heartfelt and effusive birthday wish. ‘Celebrated mamma’s bday tonight @yolanda.hadid,’ Gigi wrote, adding a sushi emoji. ‘Every year, I think I couldn’t love, look up to, or learn from her more — and then I do. She’s the best mom and Oma we could ever ask for. So blessed. I LOVE YOU, THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. Wishing you the best year.’ Oma is the Dutch word for grandmother – Yolanda’s native language.

The photo showed the gorgeous catwalker wearing thick pigtail braids and large ornate hoop earrings, along with a black ribbed knit turtleneck sweater.