ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday alleged that the federal government had left millions of people jobless.

Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri said that “more than 2 crore people” were rendered jobless not by Covid-19 but “due to wrong policies of the government.”

She said Planning Minister Asad Umar instead of taking credit of managing Covid-19, should advise Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign.

Shazia Marri said that it was very unfortunate that at a time of a pandemic, an inexperienced government was ruling Pakistan.

“If 50 percent Pakistani were consuming half the amount of food they need then it was due to unprecedented price hike in the country,” she said.

Marri said that if people bought 54 percent less than it was due to reduction in their buying power. “Forty-seven percent people have been compelled to spend from their savings due to wrong economic policies of the government. Thirty percent people have been forced to take loans from their relatives and friends because the government failed to protect their income,” she added.

The PPPP Secretary Information said Asad Umar did not mention the people made unemployed by this government from institutions like Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television, Pakistan International Airlines, Steel Mills and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation.

“The government pushed government employees towards poverty and hunger. The minister did not tell us that why the government employees are protesting against this government,” she said.

Marri added: “The incapable government destroyed industries and the investment were dried up in this government. The tariff increase of electricity and gas has become a norm in this government.”

Meanwhile yesterday, PPP Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi prayed to the Supreme Court to take up reference regarding Zulfikar Ali Bhutto before hearing the case about open balloting in the senate.

In a statement, Faisal Kundi said Bhutto reference was waiting for hearing for the last eight years. “Presidential reference was sent to the Supreme Court eight years ago and during this time three chief justices have retired but this reference is still awaiting hearing,” he remarked.

Secretary Information PPP said that a judge of Supreme Court in Bhutto’s trial, Justice Nasim Hasan Shah had admitted on television that the death sentence awarded to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was wrong. He was one of the four judges who had held up the death sentence by the Lahore High Court under army dictator’s pressure, he mentioned.

Kundi prayed to the Supreme Court to hear the Bhutto reference before hearing the reference about open balloting in senate elections.