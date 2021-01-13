Share:

MULTAN - Punjab Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that health and education were the prime focus of the government for provision of facilities to the masses. Speaking at a roadshow, under the auspices of Punjab Health Foundation here, Yasmin Rashid stated that government would not compromise over health of masses. “Health is a great blessing. If it is lost, everything is lost.” she said adding that health cards would be provided to people by end of 2021. She stated that Punjab government would also inject Rs 21 billion in the health sector released by federal govt. Over two million people will get the cards, the minister informed that 45 PC population had received these cards so far. “Public is the asset for a country that is why govt is investing in human capital,” Rashid stated. She maintained that they were building Nishtar-II, Cardiology hospital in DG and three other heath facilities in Rajanpur, Layyah and Bahawalnagar would be constructed with Rs 30 billion as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.