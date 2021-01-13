Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s large-scale manufacturing (LSM) output grew 14.46 per cent in November suggesting that industrial growth is accelerating in the country.

The growth of large-scale manufacturing (LSM) industries was recorded at 7.41 percent in first five months (July to November) of the current fiscal year, according to the latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday. The latest trend of LSM growth is showing that economic activities have revived in the country after the end of first wave of coronavirus.

Federal ministers have expressed satisfaction over the growth in LSM sector in the month of November. “Excellent news of large scale manufacturing (LSM) growth numbers for November. Jul to Nov LSM growth is now 7.4% and the month of November growth is 14.5%. Industrial growth is clearly accelerating,” said Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Twitter. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said that LSM had posted a growth of more than 14% in November compared to same time last year. “Pakistan is successfully reversing the tide of deindustrialisation that began in 2008. Capacity enhancements, new investments and modernisations are already in play,” he added.

The LSM, which constitutes 80 percent of manufacturing and 10.7 percent of the overall GDP, had recorded growth of 14.46 percent during November 2020. According to the PBS, production data of 11 items from Oil Companies Advisory Committee had registered a negative growth of 0.09 percent in July to November period of the year 2020-21. Similarly, the LSM data, provided by the Ministry of Industries and Production for 36 items, had also shown growth of 5.46 percent during the period under review. Meanwhile, the data provided by the provincial bureaus of statistics for 65 items had recorded growth of 1.85 percent over the same period.

The growth in LSM is mainly the outcome of increase in production of food, beverages and tobacco and non metallic products that went up by 21.28 percent and pharmaceutical by 20.6 percent in July to November period of the year 2020-21. Similarly, production of pharmaceutical had enhanced by 12.95 percent. Meanwhile, production of paper and board had increased by 10.61 percent, followed by chemicals, whose production surged by 9.95 percent. The data showed that production of rubber products increased by 8.53 percent.

Meanwhile, according to the PBS data, wood products had recorded negative growth of 65.04 percent, leather products 43.04 percent, engineering products 32.62 percent and electronics had also recorded growth of 18 percent during the period under review. Production of iron and steel had gone down by 3.69 percent in July to November period of the current financial year.

In annual plan, the government has projected that industrial sector would grow by 0.1 percent during current fiscal year 2020-21. Manufacturing sector is targeted to contract by 0.7 percent based upon LSM contraction of 2.5 percent, small scale & household manufacturing growth of 6 percent.