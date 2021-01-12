Share:

The press conference by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Monday was an informative one, most importantly because it addressed many security concerns, particularly regarding Indian involvement in terrorist activities.

Pakistan has in the past consistently alluded to Indian facilitation of terrorist attacks in the region, but now as more evidence props up, from Pakistani and international sources, state leaders have a better case for highlighting India’s illegal activities. It started with the Indian spy being caught with evidence of propagating terrorism, and now, officially can better clarify the coordinated programme India is running against Pakistan. With the Foreign Office presenting a dossier including bank transactions, letters and communication intercepts which show India’s terror financing, arms supply, training to and harbouring of militants, and a European Union (EU) based DisinfoLab’s report exposing New Delhi’s planned propaganda against Islamabad, there is more space to trace Indian backing behind recent terrorist attacks. The DG ISPR pointed out how terrorism in Pakistan had effectively been reduced in the past ten years, because of concrete efforts by intelligence-based actions, and now there is good proof to show that there is no organised terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. This leads to the informed theory that the recent string of attacks are a result of foreign outfits, as indigenous terrorist groups have largely been weeded out.

According to the evidence collected in the Foreign Office’s dossier, India has been supporting IS’ Daesh-e-Pakistan wing, which is thought to be behind the recent sectarian attacks in Balochistan. Because of the above context, Pakistan’s security officials can now highlight Indian involvement behind this terrorism in a better way. The efficient press conference held on Monday is evidence of this—however, the efforts need to be sustained in order to warrant international action. The last dossier did attract some international attention on India’s misdeeds—this needs to be expanded on. Especially with the peace process initiating in Afghanistan, the world cannot afford unrest in the region, and Pakistan needs to capitalise on this and its previous efforts to hold India accountable on the world stage.