ISLAMABAD - Prime Minster Imran Khan said Tuesday a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward in Afghanistan.

In a meeting with Ustad Karim Khalili, Leader of the Hezb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Afghanistan here, the Prime Minister underscored his longstanding position that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

The exchange of views covered progress in the Afghan peace process and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, says an official statement.

The Prime Minister conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen the bilateral relationship with Afghanistan, including trade and economic ties and people-to-people linkages. Noting that the Afghan people had suffered gravely due to prolonged conflict in the country, the Prime Minister stressed that after the Afghan people, Pakistan was most desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Reiterating Pakistan’s consistent support to the Afghan peace process, the Prime Minister underscored that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations process must be pursued with perseverance and patience for an inclusive and broad-based solution.

The Prime Minister recalled his recent interaction with Afghan leaders and underlined that Pakistan’s message to all sides was to work together for a peaceful solution.

He particularly underscored the importance of reduction of violence leading to ceasefire. The Prime Minister added that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan will open up new vistas of cooperation in trade and regional connectivity.

He also assured the Afghan delegation of Pakistan’s continued support for human resource development through scholarships and socio-economic development projects in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi cautioned against the role of ‘spoilers’ within and outside Afghanistan, who did not wish to see return of peace in Afghanistan and the region.

He said there was no military solution to the Afghan issue and Islamabad will continue its efforts to make the peace dialogue a success.

Foreign Minister Qureshi held talks with Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Leader of the Hezb-e-Wahdat-e Islami, Afghanistan, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations and progress in the Afghan peace process, said a foreign ministry statement. The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. He underscored that after the Afghans, Pakistan was the country most desirous of peace in Afghanistan.

The FM underlined that the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan were linked through immutable bonds of history, faith, culture and traditions. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Afghanistan in all fields. The Foreign Minister highlighted the various steps taken by Pakistan to strengthen bilateral and transit trade and introduction of revised visa policy to facilitate Afghan nationals.

Qureshi said Pakistan had always emphasised that there was no military solution of the Afghan conflict and that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward. He stressed the importance of an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Highlighting Pakistan’s positive contribution to the various milestones achieved so far, the Foreign Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

He stressed the Afghan leadership should seize this historic opportunity to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan through the Intra-Afghan Negotiations. The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s call on all sides to take measures for reduction in violence leading to ceasefire.

Foreign Minister Qureshi further expressed the hope that the return of peace and stability in Afghanistan would provide a strong impetus to economic development, regional integration, and connectivity, benefitting Afghanistan and the region.

He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to safe and dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland.

Ustad Karim Khalili thanked for Pakistan’s consistent support to Afghanistan, particularly in the peace process and for hosting millions of Afghan refugees for the last many decades.

He appreciated the various steps taken by Pakistan to strengthen trade between the two countries and facilitate Afghan nationals through revised visa policy.

Affordable residence to people

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that provision of affordable residence to the people with ownership rights is one of the top priories of the government.

He also directed to complete the ongoing projects within the stipulated timeframe.

Talking to Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema here, the prime minister appreciated the progress on continuing projects for the federal government’s employees.

On the occasion, Tariq Bashir Cheema gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister about ongoing projects of the Ministry of Housing.