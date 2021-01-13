Share:

Islamabad -Chief Commissioner Islamabad on Tuesday issued orders of transfer and posting of two superintendents of police, according to a police spokesman.

A notification in this regard has also been issued, he said. He added Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has transferred Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Malik Nahim Iqbal (SP/BS-18) and posted him as Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime Investigation Department (CID)/Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). He added Chief Commissioner appointed Atta Ur Rehman (PSP/BS-18) as new Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Islamabad.

Both the police officers have assumed their charges as per directions of Chief Commissioner ICT, the spokesman said.