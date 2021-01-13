Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur installed a weather station in the experimental area to provide research facilities. A weather station is a facility, with instruments and equipment’s for measuring atmospheric conditions to provide information for weather forecasts and to study the weather and climate. This instrument has been imported from the USA, engineered to handle the harshest environments and deliver data with scientific precision, year after year with a wide range of options and sensors. The measurements taken include temperature, dew, wind speed & direction, Barometric pressure, moon phase, UV & Solar radiation, rainfall & its rate and many more factors. These weather stations help to take the precautionary measures against the destructive rains, winds, severe high or low temperature.