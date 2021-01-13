Share:

ISLAMABAD - Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited has announced the award of the ‘Best Microfinance Bank’ in Pakistan for the third consecutive year by The Institute of Bankers Pakistan. This is a testament to the performance of Khushhali Microfinance Bank over the years. The honour has been bestowed upon Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited on the occasion of 5th Pakistan Banking Awards 2020, with knowledge partners AF Ferguson and media partners. Khushhali Microfinance Bank is the largest microfinance bank in Pakistan providing access to financial services to the low-income & marginalized segments of the population across Pakistan. Receiving the award, KMBL CEO Ghalib Nishtar said, “To receive this award for the third time consecutively is an absolute honor for me and the Khushhali Microfinance Bank team across Pakistan. At Khushhali Microfinance Bank, we have cultivated a strong community of microfinance in the last two decades and our focus on consumer-based values has helped us stand where we do today. We have imparted numerous microfinance services to the unbanked populations, empowered women and marginalized segments all the while encouraging innovation and contributing to the economy. This award is a recognition of all our commitment.” The Banking Awards are a platform where the efforts of various financial institutions in the development of new and improved products and services are recognized. The Awards help to raise the bar of performance each year by encouraging higher standards of professionalism. Pakistan Bankers Award also rewards excellence in the areas of financial inclusion, customer convenience, technology in banking, Islamic Banking, trade finance including SME and agriculture. In attendance at the awards were representatives of the banking industry as well as members of regulatory bodies and the stakeholders of the industry. The panel of jurists consisted of financial experts who have a broad and diversified experience of working in the finance industry. Each award was finalized after a rigorous process of analysis and review of business performance within each category. Khushhali Microfinance Bank, with its two-decade history of serving the underprivileged segment of society through microfinance, has been central in financial Inclusion in Pakistan. A forerunner in the microfinance sector, it has financially empowered individuals from both urban and rural communities. KMBL was recognized for its consistent growth in profitability and business expansion. Despite a national health crisis gripping the country, Khushhali Microfinance Bank dealt effectively with the challenges presented by the Corona Virus pandemic and successfully continued its operations by enforcing all social distancing protocols at its functional branches while facilitating customers to access more alternate delivery channels for safe and easy banking experience.