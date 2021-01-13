Share:

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Tuesday presided over a high-level meeting to review progress on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative of olive plantation in the province and directed Agriculture and Forest Departments to conduct separate survey regarding olive plantation.

He directed to ascertain the actual available figure of olive saplings at government nurseries and for plantation in the province. The meeting discussed the available, suitable land for olive plantation in all districts including new plantation methodology, grafting and provision of olive nursery actual figure. The meeting also discussed taking care of olive plantation and involving local community, especially youth and students through cooperative farming in this initiative.

The meeting was informed that around 36 million wild olive saplings were already planted in the province and the number of plantation and grafting would be enhanced through this initiative. The meeting was also informed about the olive plantation and grafting in the first phase of the 3-year plan in the suitable districts of the province.

On the occasion, the Governor directed the line departments to apprise him about how much saplings could be planted in the first phase of the 3-year plan while utilising all available resources and means. He noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had huge potential in olive plantation and by using this potential new livelihood opportunities would be generated for people.

The meeting was also attended by KP Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Israrand other relevant officers.