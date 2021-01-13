Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwar Zeb Khan on Tuesday stressed to make sure the distribution of Zakat funds in fair and transparent way among the deserving while stern action would be taken against those who were embezzling rights of the poor.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the chairman and members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Ushr Council at his office. He said an easy system would be introduced very soon to facilitate more beneficiaries at their doorsteps.

The minister said all the difficulties in the present distribution system of Zakat would be eradicated. Revolutionary reforms were need of the hours in this regard, he added. He maintained that PTI government would deliver to the masses in real way. “All institutions will be free from the curse of corruption,” Anwar Zeb Khan ensured, saying that all resources would be utilised for the development of Pakistan. He said that PTI government took all decisions on the basis of merit and transparency.

The chairman and members of the council informed the minister regarding issues being faced by them.

The minister assured them of resolution of all issues very soon.