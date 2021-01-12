Share:

Raast, the new digital payment system that the government has announced is earning praise from experts. The government is hopeful that it can reap many benefits from the digitalised direct-pay system. On the one hand, it will boost the financial inclusion of as many people as possible, especially women. On the other, this instant payment mechanism will help the government increase its revenue and formalise the economy.

While speaking at the ceremony, the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has correctly identified that the prevalence of a cash economy is the biggest hurdle in revenue collection. Through Raast, the government can make the transition towards a cashless economy. Issues like tax evasion, corruption and money laundering are the by-products of such a setup.

However, what is true is that the government’s biggest problem is not collecting tax on payments and purchases. The actual challenge is the direct taxation of income and wealth. Despite knowing this shortcoming in our tax collection mechanism, Raast fails to address it. In developed countries, taxes on income and value-added tariffs do the heavy lifting in raising sufficient revenue to support the productive and redistributive functions of the state. Until and unless the government succeeds in doing the same, the dream of spending on infrastructure and human development will remain unfulfilled.

That being said, the government still deserves appreciation for making digital payments possible. A sizable percentage of the population will move towards digital payment and spending using this facility. Undoubtedly, the government still has to chalk out a better mechanism to tax income and wealth. Nevertheless, the digital payment mode will enable more traceability and give the government a better indication of individual spending incomes.