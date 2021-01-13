Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday termed the merger of erstwhile FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a major achievement and said that law and order situation had been improved in the region after the merger of tribal areas with the province.

Talking media persons here at press club, IGP Abbasi said that eradication of terrorism and menace of narcotics from the region and merger of erstwhile FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were the major challenges. He claimed that now security situation in tribal areas was much better as compared to the past.

Sanaullah Abbasi said that FATA merger was a big achievement, as the overall security situation had been improved after the merger of tribal regions with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The IGP said that reform process had been initiated in police on fast-track basis, under which power was transferred to station house officers (SHOs). “We believe in delivery of justice to the people, and steps have been taken to ensure protection to the lives and properties of people,” he said.

The KP police chief said that more than 854 police personnel were suspended while Rs20 million had been given as reward to police for their best performance.

Reply to a question, Abbasi said that an investigation in a case regarding honour killing in South Waziristan was conducted in an efficient manner. He said the police had been empowered in tribal regions, while steps had also been taken to improve capacity building of the levies and khasadar force.

The IGP further said that police personnel had always rendered sacrifices while performing duties in anti-polio campaigns. He said a policeman on duty was killed while performing duty with polio team in Karak and the killers were arrested.

“KP will soon become a polio-free province,” the IGP vowed adding that all required security arrangements would be provided during week-long anti-polio campaign across the province.

Earlier, IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi congratulated the newly-elected president and cabinet members of the Peshawar Press Club. He said a journalist was like the eye and ear of the society and all necessary informations pertaining to different matters would be provided to journalists when they needed, he added.

He also said police department had no reservations with the journalist community, and police department was answerable to the people. “Being the head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, I always welcome the positive criticism of media,” the IGP said.