Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid to stop the students of Madrassas from participating in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM’s) rallies.

As per sources, the Interior Minister has convened an important meeting on the directive of the Prime Minister. An important meeting of the religious scholars chaired by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed will be held on Thursday.

The committee, headed by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid will make important decisions.

The meeting will decide on a roadmap for maintaining law and order during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM’s) protest.