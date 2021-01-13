Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges yesterday directed Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to draft bill on contempt of parliament and circulate its copies to all heads of parliamentary parties and the chief whips of all political parties. The committee meeting, chaired by Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, discussed matters related to rules and procedures. The committee asked the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to prepare a draft on contempt and discuss it in next meeting. On the Amendments moved by MNA Shazia Marri in Rules 200(1), 206, 208(1), 210, 212, 244(A)(2), 244(B) and 244(C)(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, the committee unanimously decided to keep it pending till its next meeting. On a Question of Privilege raised by MNA Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed regarding non-supply of detail of appointments of persons who were on pay roll of Pakistan Cricket Board on 14th July, 2019), the committee unanimously decided to dispose of the Question of Privilege.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Mr. Ali Nawaz Shah, MNA regarding not attending the telephone calls of the Hon. MNA by Mr. Ali Mangi, Secretary Education, Sindh, Mr. Shafiq, Chief Municipal Officer, Mir Pur Khas and Superintendent of Police (S.P), Mirpur Khas, Sindh. (Referred on 11-3-2020); the Committee pended the Question of Privilege with the direction that the Secretary, Local Govt. Department, Sindh should attend the next meeting of the Committee in person.

The meeting was attended by Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Mehar Ghulam Muhamamd Lali, Mr. Nawab Sher, Rai Muhamamd Murtaza Iqbal, Mr. Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Mr. Ali Nawaz Shah, Mr. Muhammad Sajjad, Mr. Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Mr. Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah and Ms. Shagufta Jumani, MNAs