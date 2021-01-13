Share:

Timergara - While moving near complete winding up of its activities in Dir Lower after 11 years of medical services, Médecins Sans Frontières - Doctors without Borders (MSF) has handed over the maternal and child health unit (MCH) to the Department of Health, the last of its activities in Timergara District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The MSF had announced in November 2019, to gradually hand over the responsibility of various departments forming a steering committee comprised of representatives of MSF, local authorities and the Department of Health for managing the process. MSF handed over the emergency room in March 2020 and the newborn unit in August 2020.

The handover process would be completed by January 31, 2021 by handing over support services, such as, the laundry, blood bank, sterilisation, and the waste management and energy zones. The maternal and child health unit (MCH) in Timergara DHQ Hospital will continue to run under the Department of Health.

Addressing a news briefing at Timergara Press Club, MSF Deputy Project Coordinator for Timergara DHQ Hospital Ijaz Zarin said MSF would donate medicines for the next six months and all the medical, biomedical and logistical equipment currently installed in the unit will also be donated to the Department of Health. He said MSF also recently undertook renovation work on the building.

“We have taken all possible measures including donation of drugs and experience sharing with the Department of Health staff in order to make this a smooth transition,” he said adding though it was a difficult and emotional moment for all of us. “We feel happy to have served the community for over a decade through many crisis and emergencies,” he said.

“MSF is thankful to the authorities and the community for their support and cooperation over the years. We look forward to the same support in the coming days, so that we can complete the handing over in a smooth and positive way,” Ijaz Zarin said.