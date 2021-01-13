Share:

An infant girl has been left by father and relatives whose mother died during childbirth in a private hospital in Daska tehsil of Punjab’s Sialkot district.

The newborn baby was left helpless in the hospital by the paternal relatives instead of taking care of her after her mother died during childbirth.

In addition, it emerged that the relatives of the deceased lady had silently taken her body with them, leaving behind the newborn girl abandoned in the hospital for three days.

After noticing the abandoned child, the hospital administration started searching for her father and other relatives.

After failing to find her father, Daska’s Assistant Commissioner reached the hospital and shifted the innocent child to a hospital in Gujranwala where she is being given medical care.

The assistant commissioner (AC) said that the father of the girl will be traced soon.