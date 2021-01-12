Share:

islamabad-A new digital talk show, Shaam Ki Chai hosted by Pakistani-Canadian powerhouse Nitasha Syed, a Software Engineer and Entrepreneur based in Silicon Valley, is set to premiere on YouTube on 16th January 2021.

Shaam Ki Chai endeavors to break through the traditional media framework, irradiating stories of Pakistani Expats that are making waves all over the globe, along with prominent personalities from Pakistan.

The talk show aims to focus on light-hearted conversations that flow over a cup of tea; indeed the sharing of a cup of tea is so quintessentially Pakistani, bonding any Pakistani to another, anywhere in the world. The show aims to capture that bond, warmth, and lightheartedness while highlighting the diverse and exciting members of the Pakistani diaspora all over the world.