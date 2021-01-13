Share:

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority OGRA has granted the first-ever marketing licence to two private sector companies to undertake regulated activities related to the sale of natural gas and LNG in Pakistan.

The Authority, after scrutiny of the application, hearing the arguments of the applicant and the participants at length as well as on the basis of all available information, has arrived at the conclusion that the Tabeer Energy Marketing (Pvt) Limited (TEML) and Energas Marketing Limited (EMPL) fulfil the legal requirements and are entitled to the requisite license, said a notification issued by OGRA.

OGRA had conducted public hearing on the petition of Tabeer Energy and Energas for the licence of sale and marketing of LNG. Both the applicants are also setting up LNG terminals in the private sector on their own risk.

TEML is wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation which has offices in 200 countries and has 65000 employees. The TEML will have an integrated RLNG value chain project and will operate 100 percent private and merchant based terminal, opening new channel at Port Qasim bringing new channels. As per the marketing plan of the TEML it will provide up to 700 mmscfd gas to transport, IPPs and industrial sector.

The Authority has arrived at the conclusion that the Applicant fulfils the legal requirements and is entitled to the requisite license. Therefore, the Authority, in exercise of its powers conferred under Sections 22(1), 23(1)(d) and 23(8) of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 read with Rule 3(3) of Natural Gas (licensing) Rules, 2002, hereby grants a license subject to terms and conditions mentioned in the License Document to the M/s Energas Marketing (Private) Limited, Karachi (EMPL) to carry out regulated activity of Sale of Natural Gas/RLNG to the consumers for a period of Ten [10] years.

The license is hereby granted subject to fulfilment of the following agreements including execution of GTA with SSGCL and SNGPL, Execution of service agreement with SSGCL and SNGPL for metering/billing to the consumers and safety issues, Execution of Natural Gas/LNG supplies agreement, Execution of agreement with LNG terminal operator. In case the licensee could not comply with the aforesaid covenants and failed to start operation within one (01) year of issuance of the license, the license granted shall stand cancelled/revoked forthwith.