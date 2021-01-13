Share:

Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Sardar Usman Buzdar has on Wednesday said that the opposition is staging pointless protest and the nation will never forgive these negative characters of politics.

In addition, the Punjab CM said in his statement that the political point scoring of the opposition on important national issues remained unsuccessful. These elements do not care about people and want to ensure personal interests only, he said.

Usman Buzdar further added that the popularity of the opposition leaders has come to an end among public and their negative role has become part of the history.