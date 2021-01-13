Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Opposition in the Senate on Tuesday called for a Parliamentary probe into the weekend’s major power breakdown in the national grid that plunged the entire country into darkness.

It also said that Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan should have resigned what it called over the poor mismanagement and governance that caused the countrywide blackout. Former Chairman Senate and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani taking part in the debate on “the alarming propensity of the Federal Government to usurp and subvert Parliamentary and provincial rights guaranteed in the Constitution by attempting to rule the country by Ordinances” said that he was forced to state that the “Parliament is dead.”

“This is because neither the government talks on the public interest issues in the Parliament nor is ready to take either house into confidence on the matter,” he said.

Talking about the power breakdown on last Saturday night, the PPP lawmaker said that the incident shed light “how the country’s power sector is crumbling and how it has exposed the poor governance and incompetence of powerful bureaucracy.”

Rabbani went on to state that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should have given a policy statement over this fiasco in the house and told the reasons of this breakdown. “But neither this happened nor major heads were rolled.”

Former Chairman Senate said that the government instead suspended the managerial level officials of the Guddu Power Plant.

He said that the Minister concerned came to the house that day but he did not bother to make a statement. “Even the government has not ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter and only a probe has been ordered for an eyewash.”

He pointing out the sorry state of affairs in power sector that heads of all major institutions dealing with the electricity were working on ad-hoc basis for years.

The Opposition Senator said that the government was talking about the privatization of energy sector but it should first see the “bad” conditions of K-Electric in Karachi “The government is going to privatize 10 out of 16 power distribution companies,” he said adding that the situation would become worse with this decision. Senator Rabbani requested the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani that the matter of this countrywide blackout should be referred to the Parliamentary Committee to inquire into who was involved into this major failure and shut down of national grid. “In actual fact, the Minister (for Power) should have resigned if we talk about accountability but he even did not bother to give a statement.”

PTI Senator Waleed Iqbal taking part in the debate ruled out the allegations of the Opposition that the government was “ruling thorough ordinances.” Quoting an article of an expert on parliamentary affair, he said that 954 ordinances were promulgated by the 16 elected governments in 33 years consecutively before PTI came into power.