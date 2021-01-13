Share:

ISLAMABAD - In an impressive fire power display, Pakistan Navy Fleet units on Tuesday demonstrated combat readiness and war fighting potential through live weapons firing in the North Arabian Sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest and witnessed the event along with other senior naval officers, says a press release received here. Pakistan Navy Submarines successfully engaged their intended targets with Anti-Ship Missiles and Torpedoes. “The successful firings have reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s offensive capability and operational readiness. Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his complete satisfaction on the combat readiness of PN Fleet and commended officers and men for their commitment and professionalism,” said the press release issued by the Pakistan Navy media cell. On the occasion, the Chief of the Naval Staff reassured the nation that Pakistan Navy is fully prepared and ready to thwart any aggression against Pakistan’s maritime frontiers. He also underscored that Pakistan Navy will continue to play its part in making defence of the country impregnable.