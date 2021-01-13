Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

According to the details, FM Qureshi warmly welcomed the Turkish Foreign Minister. Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, also planted a tree in the lawn of Foreign Office.

Earlier, President Dr. Arif Alvi has conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan on Mevlut Cavusoglu in recognition of his services for international peace and security and further strengthening of Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relationship.

Moreover, the investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Wednesday.

It was attended amongst others by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz.

Cavusoglu’s visit to Pakistan is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. This will be his third visit during the last two and half years.

The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect.