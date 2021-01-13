Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Azerbaijani defence officials have agreed to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force is on official visit to Azerbaijan. He called on Lt-Gen Ramiz Tahirov, Commander Azerbijan Air Force. Matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation came under discussion, according to a press release received here Tuesday.

The PAF press release said that the Air Chief praised the professionalism of Azerbijan air force and assured his counterpart of PAF’s full support, especially in the domain of training. Commander Azerbijan Air Force commended the high standards of the PAF training system and acknowledged its support towards training of Azeri Air Force personnel. He also lauded the indigenization efforts undertaken by the PAF, especially the JF-17 programme.

Later in the day, the Air Chief also met with Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan.

Matters relating to mutual interests were discussed with a consensus to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation. Earlier, the Air Chief also visited the Martyrs’ Alley and laid the floral wreath, said the PAF statement further.