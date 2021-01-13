Share:

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan have expressed the determination to continue cooperation to promote peace, stability, and development in the region.

The resolve was expressed at a joint presser of the foreign ministers of the three countries after concluding the second trilateral meeting of the forum in Islamabad this evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan enjoys cordial and brotherly relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan. He said that a host of topics ranging from trade, investment, security, connectivity, and strategic cooperation came under discussion during the meeting.

He further said the trilateral meeting also discussed global and regional security environment, crimes against Muslim minority in various countries, the challenges of growing Islamophobia and Covid-19 pandemic. He said the meeting exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the field of energy, environment and people to people contacts. He said special emphasis was made on increasing parliamentary and media exchanges among the three countries for better understanding and harmony.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked his Turkish and Azerbaijan counterparts for their support on the Kashmir dispute. He said the meeting expressed concerns over gross human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, prolonged military siege in IIOJK and India s unilateral actions to change demography of the area.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Pakistan has unique space in the hearts of the people of Turkey. He said both countries support each other in difficult times. He said the current trade volume between the two countries is 800 million dollars which is much below than the real potential of the two countries and this volume needs to be enhanced. He said over 100 Turkish companies are currently working in Pakistan in diverse fields and we are encouraging more companies to come and invest in Pakistan. He said both countries are cooperating in the sector of defence production.

Mevlut Cavusoglu extended his country's full support to the people of IIOJK and called for resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per relevant UN Resolutions.

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said we condemn terrorism and reject Islamophobia. He expressed the resolve to continue extending cooperation for regional peace and development. He also thanked Pakistan and Turkey for extending their full support during the second war for the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh.