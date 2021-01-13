Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold their second trilateral meeting today in Islamabad, the foreign ministry said.

The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan – Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Jeyhun Bayramov - will exchange views on global and regional issues including new and emerging threats to regional peace and security.

They will address challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, environment and climate change and to achieve economic development targets, said the foreign ministry in a statement.

“The three Foreign Ministers would also explore possibilities of deepening trilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education and cultural cooperation,” it added.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey enjoy close fraternal relations based on common faith, values, culture and history; deeply embedded in mutual trust and understanding. The first round of Trilateral Meeting was held in Baku in November 2017.

While the Turkish FM is also already in Islamabad, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov will arrive in Islamabad today (January 13) on a two-day official visit.

On the invitation of Foreign Minister Qureshi, this will be the first bilateral visit from Azerbaijan at foreign minister level since 2010, said a foreign ministry statement. It said the two Foreign Ministers would hold delegation-level talks and review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

“At the start of the new year, the visit will provide an opportunity to explore ways and means to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields,” the statement said.

Apart from reaffirming the excellent political relations, the two Foreign Ministers will discuss possibilities for enhanced collaboration in the fields of oil and gas, agriculture, railways and education.