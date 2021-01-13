Share:

On Wednesday, Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui highlighted Pakistan’s desire to strengthen economic and commercial relations with Bangladesh during his meeting with the President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Rizwan Rahman.

The Pakistani representative hoped that the forum of Joint Economic Commission between the two countries would be activated soon. He also highlighted the need to resume direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi in order to promote trade and commerce, in addition to starting direct shipment facility from Karachi to Chattogram port.

During the meeting, the representative highlighted that Pakistan’s fashion industry could also enter into a useful partnership with Bangladesh’s textile sector. The High Commissioner restated Pakistani Mission's strong commitment to promoting all aspects of bilateral relations between the two states.

While agreeing with the High Commissioner, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said that the participation of Pakistani entrepreneurs in the recently-held 1st DCCI Business Conclave-2021 was encouraging. He laid stress on boosting regional trade from the platform of SAARC too.