“Colonialism is the cousin of slavery.”

-Chadwick Boseman

It was January 12 in the year 1879 when the British troops invaded Zululand from the Souther African Republic of Natal. The invasion of Zululand under Lieutenant General Frederic Augustus was the beginning of the Zulu war. From complex beginnings, the war is notable for several particularly bloody battles, as well as for being a landmark in the timeline of colonialism in the region. The war signalled the end of the independent Zulu nation. The reasons for Britain to go into the war were plain. The British desired to capture the Zulu population to provide labour in the diamond field of Sothern Africa. This war remains one of the most dramatic in both British and southern African history. On November 4, 2011, Prince Charles and King Goodwill Zwelithini revisited the history of conflict between their nations as they met in Ulundi, the site of the last battle of the Anglo-Zulu War. Prince Charles said many things but failed to offer an apology to the people of the land.