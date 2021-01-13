Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Hizb-e-Wahadat Islami Afghanistan and former Chairman Afghan High Peace Council Mohammad Karim Khalili called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Generals Headquarters (GHQ).

“Matters of mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, connectivity and current developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed during the meeting,” says a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

According to Pakistan Army’s media wing, the visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan and the COAS vision on future of Pak-Afghan relations.

“Peace in Afghanistan means Peace in Pakistan,” the ISPR quoted COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa as saying on this occasion. “A stable and prosperous Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours is in Pakistan’s national interest,” the COAS added.