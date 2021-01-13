Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the total number of corona cases has reached to 14,60,16 as 508 new cases were reported and 27 patients died during the last 24 hours in the province.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, she said 26,26,825 have been tested while 14,499 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

Similarly, 4,299 have died of the corona. The SACM regretted that the PDM meetings resulted in the spread of coronavirus as the opposition did not care for the people for its negative politics.

Meanwhile, the facts uncovered by the UK based firm Broadsheet are a shut-up call for the princess and her absconding father, she added.

Those who celebrated the decision are now perplexed as the Broadsheet has, again, exposed the dacoity made by the PML-N. This has drowned the heads of the princess and her bondmaids in shame.

The former rulers should read the writing on the wall as the PM Imran Khan will never spare the looters, concluded the SACM.