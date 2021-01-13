Share:

LAHORE - President PML-Q Ch Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday said that the political a lliance between the Muslim Conference and the PML-Q will continue in future in the light of statements of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The PML-Q President said this while talking to Muslim Conference Chief and former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Ateeq and his son Sardar Usman who called on him at his residence here.

They exchanged views about the prevailing political situation and matters of mutual interest The Muslim Conference leaders also inquired after the health of Ch Shujat Hussain. Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Salik Hussain were also present in the meeting.

Talking with the Muslim Conference leaders, Ch Shujat Hussain recalled a statement by founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah about the Pakistan Muslim League and the Muslim Conference.

According to Ch Shujaat Hussain, the Quaid had said: “There is no need of any other party in the presence of Pakistan Muslim League in Pakistan and the Muslim Conference in Kashmir”.

Shujaat added that his party was pursuing this statement of the Quaid even today as it has been its consistence stance that the Muslim League and Muslim Conference had got the support and favour of the Quaid-i-Azam right from the day one.

“In order to carry forward this thinking, the political alliance and cooperation with Muslim Conference will continue”. Shujat assured the Muslim Conference leaders. Ch Parvez Elahi also expressed similar views about the Muslim Conference.

Talking about the freedom struggle in Kashmir, the PML-Q chief said Pakistan will continue its moral and diplomatic support for Kashmiris till resolution of Kashmir issue. He said that sacrifices of the Kashmiris will not go waste. “Entire Pakistani nation is standing with the Kashmiris. Their struggle will certainly meet success one day”, he stated.

Thanking Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi for their unflinching support to the Muslim Conference, Sardar Ateeq also endorsed what Ch Shujaat said about the two parties while quoting the staement of the Quaid-i-Azam.

He said nobody could stop the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris from being successful. “Time is not far when the oppression and suppression of Kashmiris by India will come to an end”, he said.