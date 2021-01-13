Share:

Islamabad-Tarnol police on Tuesday recovered huge cache of arms from a person during checking near Motorway Chowk, a police spokesman informed on Tuesday.

On a tip-off, he said that Superintendent of Police (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted a police team under the supervision of DSP Saddar Circle including SHO Tarnol Qasir Naiz Gillani along with other officials for prompt action against weapons carriers. This team started checking in the area of Chungi No. 26 near Motorway Chowk and recovered five 9mm pistols, five 30 bore pistols and 950 cartridges from a vehicle (AFT-842) besides arrest of car occupant identified as Iftikhar s/o Gulbhar resident of district Peshawar.

A case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway into the matter. IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG Operations Islamabad Waqar ud Din Syed have appreciated the performance of Tarnol police team.

Meanwhile, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested six members of a criminal gang and recovered two stolen motorbikes, 15 mobile phones, cash, valuables and weapons from them.

According to details, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed issued directions to all zonal officers and SP Investigation for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Following these directions, SP (Investigation) constituted police team under the supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASIs Jaffar Ali, Sadder Ahmed, Fayyaz along with others. This team succeeded to arrest six members of a notorious gang identified as Mehmood Sultan alias Chandi, Khawer Zaman alias Khawery, Shahzad alias Shad, Mubasher alias Basheer, Mehtab and Ali.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to strike in various areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad including Koral, Shalimar and Banigala police stations areas. Police also recovered two stolen motorbikes, 15 mobile phones, cash, valuables and weapons used by them in criminal incidents.

Further investigation is underway from them. IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman and DIG Operations Islamabad Waqar Ud Din Sted have appreciated this performance of CIA police team.