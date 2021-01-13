Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has presented Hilal-e-Pakistan to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in recognition of his services for International peace and security and further strengthening of Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relationship.

The investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Wednesday.

It was attended amongst others by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is on an official visit to Pakistan from 12-14 January 2021.

In addition, during the visit, the Turkish foreign minister will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and call on the Prime Minister.

The two foreign ministers will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues.

Cavusoglu’s visit to Pakistan is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. This will be his third visit during the last two and half years.

The relations between Pakistan and Turkey hold deep basis of common faith, culture and history whereas are binded by exceptional trust and respect.