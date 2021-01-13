Share:

Karachi - Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Sindh government has transformed three hospitals of Karachi into state of art healthcare facility but now PTI’s incompetent government was bent upon to destroy these institutions of public importance and again notification has been issued to takeover them.

This he said while talking to media on Tuesday in the Sindh Assembly premises.

He stated that the incompetence of the PTI government was in front of everyone. They have failed in all fields and added that two days have passed and most of the areas of the country are still without electricity. How can they run these 3 hospitals, infact they wanted to make these best institutions of country, what they had done to the economy, energy, wheat and sugar sectors.

He said that millions of people were benefiting from the three hospitals, not only the province but people from entire country and abroad turn to these institutions for free treatment.

In reply to a question, he said that Sindh government had filed appeal in Supreme Court on the issue of these hospitals, which was still pending. He said that the federal government had not complied with even the court orders on the three hospitals, adding that the court order clearly stated that all the expenses incurred by the Sindh government on these three hospitals should be reimbursed to the Sindh government but yet to be complied.

The Provincial Minister said that this was nothing more than drama of PTI rulers. Federal government had not even allocated amount in budget for one month expenditure that explained the seriousness of PTI liars.

Replying to another question, he said that even if there were any irregularity in NICVD, it should be investigated and action should be taken but in reality these institutions were being defamed and made controversial.

Replying to a question on power blackout, the Provincial Minister demanded that there should be a judicial inquiry into the matter so that the real facts could come out.

How could the breakdown of Guddu Thermal Power spread across the country? If there was a fault on at Guddu, it would have affected the adjoining areas, but what happened that the whole country was plunged into darkness.

He said that spokespersons of PTI always criticise Sindh government but Sindh province was the only province which had built its own transmission line and we were supplying 100 MW power to Karachi from Nooriabad. He said that no work of Sindh government catches the eye of PTI but bites it.

Replying to a question regarding the briefing of ISPR, the Provincial Information Minister welcomed the press briefing of DG ISPR, added that they were very grateful to them for serving us with tea and water.

He further said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had clarified that the long march was always launched towards Islamabad. To a question, he said that he is a political worker; he will take tea, eat pizza and even can live, but when our chairman orders, the march will be started towards Islamabad.