Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday expressed his satisfaction over the price control measures taken by the government and directed further action against the hoarders and the profiteers.

Talking with the Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, who called on him at his office, the Chief Minister stressed the need for an effective implementation of the price control mechanism. The Minister briefed the CM about the performance of his department.

Usman Buzdar directed that action should be continued against hoarders and illegal profiteers. “No one will be allowed to make a dacoity on the pockets of consumers as public interest is supreme”, he emphasized, adding that a vigilant eye should also be kept on the quality of items.

Mian Aslam Iqbal told the Chief Minister that illegal profiteers and hoarders have been reined in by the government and prices of essential items have been stabilized.

The Minister further stated that the Price Control Committee was striving to ensure availability of essential items at fixed rates. Punjab is the only province where prices of such items have been decreased, he maintained. Separately, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan briefed the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar about the performance of food department.

The CM expressed the satisfaction over rates and availability of wheat and flour stocks and noted that Punjab was the only province where 20-KG flour bags were available at the fixed rate. “The flour price has been stabilized due to the timely decisions and the government will continue to facilitate the consumers. No one will be allowed to exploit the people”, he stressed.

The CM regretted that the opposition was only interested in protecting its personal stakes as the PDM was an unnatural alliance of rejected elements which had always ignored the national interest. “The looters cannot deceive the people as the citizens are fully aware of the corrupt”, he said, adding that Opposition’s negative role was highly deplorable and it must also realize that people cannot be served through statements. The Senior Minister told the Chief Minister that flour price had been stabilized as the food department ensured ample supply of flour along with price monitoring.

Condoles death of

father of Asjad Ghani

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the father of DG Protocol Punjab Asjad Ghani.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to them to bear the loss with fortitude.