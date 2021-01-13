Share:

Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the total number of corona cases has culminated to 146525 while 24 patients have died and 509 new cases were recorded during the last 24 hours in the province.

In a statement, she said the number of corona related deaths has reached to 4323. 14005 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and a total of 2640830 have been tested so far, she added.

Moreover, the government is also striving to overcome the virus of corruption as the past rulers have spread corruption virus everywhere.

Now, the Broadsheet has also ascertained the corruption of the prince and her absconder father, the SACM said. Kaneez-e-Awal set a new record of speaking lies on Wednesday as the people are fully aware of the fact that who is the looter of the resources. These people will remain to be thieves and all those who bankrupted the country will have to be answerable for their misdeeds, concluded the SACM.