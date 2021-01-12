Share:

The railway system between Jacobabad and Larkana via Usta Mohammad, Garhee Khairo, and Qambar had been damaged and out of service roughly for the last twenty years. The railway track has almost been sold by influential people. The property of the railway has encroached.

The government paid nominal attention to it. Several attempts for its restoration have been made which ended in smoke. The people of the area suffer an ocean of difficulty because they do not have any evening facility of conveyance from Jacobabad, Usta Mohammad, and Garhee Khairo to Larkana. We demand that the railway minister that an immediate step towards its restoration be taken as soon as possible.

WAQAR AHMAD,

Usta Mohammad.