We are a strange country where corruption is rooted deep in society, but nobody ever gets punished. Whenever a politician officeholder or a government officer is apprehended for corrupt practices, they claim that the case is politicized. The party of the politicians decries that the corruption cases are political victimisation. Even the government officers would take a stand that they are being victimised because they served with the outgoing government. No accused ever responds to the charges in a manner that would satisfy the law. They instead hide behind the slogan of victimisation. I wonder if all the corruption charges are bogus and based on malintent, who is responsible for massive corruption in Pakistan. We all know that it is almost impossible to have work done in any department without a bribe or a strong reference (sifarish), but somehow nobody is responsible for it. Another issue with our system is the weak prosecution. The departments responsible prepare weak cases based mostly on circumstantial evidence that does not stand in the court of law and the accused go scot-free.

Corruption can only be rooted out if there is zero-tolerance for any transgression by anyone. The department responsible for accountability prepares and presents strong evidence in the court to get strong sentences. I believe we need a strong system where people irrespective of their political or departmental affiliation are prosecuted and sentenced based on evidence. Unless we do that, accountability in our country will remain as controversial as it is, and the corrupt will keep getting away with their wrongdoings.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.