ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 1 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs160.37 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs160.38. Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160.1 and Rs160.9 respectively. In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 49 paisas and closed at Rs195.00 against the last day’s trading of Rs 195.49, State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of 60 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs217.22 as compared to its last closing of Rs216.62.