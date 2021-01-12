Share:

Islamabad-Famous showbiz actress Sania Saeed commends Ayesha Chundrigar’s latest Mobile Van Clinic initiative. She said, “the ACF van is now operational.

It’s like an ER on wheels. If the sick and injured animals can’t reach help, the help will reach them. It will tend to the donkeys, vaccinate and neuter the dogs and attend to the cats that don’t need to be bought to the shelter. It has a 24/7 team separate from the shelter team and will respond to calls as quickly as possible.

The van is equipped for small procedures, is visually appealing (specially to the kids) and has the service number on it. You can’t miss it on the road. Note the number even if you don’t have donkeys or dogs or cats. You never know who you might be able to help. Feel free to donate as much as you like. Our four-legged co-dwellers thank you. Happy existence friends.”