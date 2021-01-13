Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Energy Minister Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik has said that the fruits of public welfare schemes have started reaching the people in the new Pakistan. Inaugurating the Electricity Saving Programme at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Monday, he said that the government would convert official electricity connections to solar for saving energy and reducing load on national grid. Akhtar Malik said that to reduce the electricity bills, official connections would be shifted to solar energy. He said that a solar system would also be installed at LGH. He assured that the issue of provision of land for Ameer Uddin Medical College, Nursing College and residential colonies for employees will be taken up in the cabinet meeting. Principal PGMI Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar said that so far 1,305 fans and 5,061 lights have been replaced with new energy savers that will save 700 units per hour and Rs110 million per annum. He said that all possible steps would be taken to bring the LGH at par with top international institutions. He said that 244 LGH healthcare providers have so far been tested positive for the COVID-19. Minister for Energy also addressed the Academic Council and lauded the professionalism of the doctors. He assured all possible cooperation for LGH/PGMI in its day-to-day working.