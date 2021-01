Share:

islamabad-After a massive success in Islamabad for over 4 years, hair and makeup maven Somi Naqvi has now opened her doors in the heart of DHA, Lahore. Famous for hair treatments and colorings, Somi Naqvi has always been a trendsetter and has always kept up with the international trends with her unique aesthetic. This bridal season, get super excited to visit her for makeup and hair services. For appointments and bookings, call at her salon.