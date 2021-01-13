Share:

ISLAMABAD -Superintendent of Police (SP) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad have placed two cops under suspension on charges of misuse of authority and misbehaving with a poor vendor, informed sources on Tuesday. A departmental inquiry has also been launched into matter, they said. According to details, SP CTD has suspended two cops of CTD including SI Junaid after a video of the two cops went viral showing them of having juice from a poor vendor and threatening him of dire consequences for asking money. The cops also conducted body search of the poor vendor in order to press them not to demand money for juice, they said. A police spokesman said the high-ups of Islamabad police have taken stern action on the video which went viral on social media showing two officers of CTD misbehaving with a vendor and journalist.

He said both cops were suspended and IG Islamabad also sought a detailed inquiry report from SP CTD.