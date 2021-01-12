Share:

islamabad-Sultana Siddiqui was recently spotted in an interview with BBC Urdu. She discussed about showing a successful and courageous woman like her own in dramas, as mentioned that, “I try my best to show a successful and brave woman in the end of my dramas.

You can look back at my dramas, whether it is Kankar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Humsafar, in the end every woman was shown strong. It is not possible to show this every time because at the end it is just a drama. I try to give a message to the audience through my dramas”, added Sultana Siddiqui.