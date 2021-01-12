Share:

The countrywide blackout following a breakdown in the National Transmission and Dispatch Company’s (NTDC) power system brought to light the faulty nature of energy distribution in Pakistan. A serious lack of maintenance or initiative to upgrade existing structures prompted an investigation not only by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) but the Lahore Chamber of Commerce Industry (LCCI) as well. The government may be focusing on increasing the national production capacity but it will ultimately be rendered useless if all it takes for a complete collapse is one overload.

Although investigations into the precise cause of the breakdown have been launched, the main reason was a technical fault within the Guddu Thermal Power Plant, causing it to trip as a result. The output frequency of the national grid then, went from 50 to zero within a second. In fact, according to sources, the matter was made much worse by the absence of expertise at the scene of the incident as well as that of spinning reserves—generators that come into action in case of any dysfunctions. As a result, industries came to a standstill and the country was plunged into darkness for more than 12 hours in some areas. If there is anything to be learnt from this, it is that our authorities need to reconsider the way they approach development, especially in the power sector.

It is clear that the status quo is unsustainable for both domestic and commercial purposes. Furthermore, years of neglect towards improving the quality of the national transmission and distribution system is likely to result in more occurrences as well unless reinvestment prerogatives are taken by the government. Distribution lines need to be maintained and regularly. Replacements should be available for those that have become a burden on the grid. Utilising good quality material can prevent short-circuiting as well. These are basic steps that can be taken to bridge the gap between our energy policy.