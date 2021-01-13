Share:

The judicial inquiry report into Usama Satti’s murder by ATS operatives has revealed shocking facts around the incident.

The commission found that Usama was not involved in any robbery and that he was shot 22 times despite his car being stationary. The report reveals that Usama’s family was kept unaware of the murder for four hours while the officers present at the scene tried to cover up the murder and make it appear as a robbery.

According to the report, Usama was not involved in any criminal activity on the night of the incident and that the duty officer acted irresponsibly. The report also revealed that Usama was shot by not one, but four or more shooters, saying that the ATS shooters were “trigger happy, went overboard, and killed Usama Satti with common intention while he was unarmed.” In total, 22 shots were fired at the car but 18 empty cartridges were sent for forensics, that too 72 hours later.

Moreover, the Rescue 1122 vehicle used to rescue the victim was being fed the incorrect location by 15 control while Usama’s body lay on the roadside, indicating that the perpetrators waited for Usama to die. The rescue vehicle was later sent back as if nothing had happened.