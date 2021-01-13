Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz Masajid-o-Madaris (TTMM) has once again termed the Waqf Amlak Act a move to push Madaris and Masajid against the wall in Pakistan. The leaders of Tehreek demanded the government for amendments in the Waqf Amlak Act. Addressing the media, senior leader of Tehreek Qazi Abdul Rasheed said that religious seminaries of Pakistan could not be pushed against the wall by using such tactics. He said that those who had failed even to spend a single penny on development were not supposed to ask the religious seminaries for financial records and funding; saying that they will fully resist the Act and all the religious parties were on the same page against the Act.