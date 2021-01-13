Share:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said that it is imperative to eradicate the scourge of terrorism for the development of Pakistan.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the remarks while talking to reporters at the Turkish Embassy. He said that Pakistan and Turkey have strong ties based on brotherhood. Pakistan stood by Turkey in all challenges. Mevlut Cavusoglue said that Pakistan has made immortal sacrifices against terrorism, it has paid a heavy price for its extraordinary achievements in the war on terror, now it is essential for the development of Pakistan to completely defeat terrorism.

He Further said that Fethullah Gulen terrorist organization is very dangerous, Pakistan must be very careful and cautious about it. Turkey stands with Pakistan in the war on terror, he added.