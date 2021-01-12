Share:

islamabad-She first came into the spotlight as a teenager starring in Disney’s Shake It Up. And Zendaya has revealed that she had to learn small talk growing up in the film industry as people would think she was ‘cold’ because she was shy.

The Euphoria star, 24, admitted that her stylist told her that people thought she was ‘mean’ because she didn’t talk, when really she was just ‘too nervous’ to speak. She went on to explain that although she has adapted to learning small talk, she is still working to overcome her childhood shyness, introversion and anxiety.

She told: ‘In this industry, I had to learn how to do small talk and stuff, because I guess I would kind of come off cold to people because I didn’t really know how to start conversation. I remember my stylist was like, “You come off kind of cold. People think you’re mean because you don’t talk,” when really I just was too nervous.’